A Disappointing Ending

Gallery • 11 Photos Summer Suarez As she drives the ball towards the goal, freshman Lily Limpert gets tripped by her defender from Ursuline. The referee did not call a foul on the Ursuline player, which resulted in an uproar of displeasure from the crowd.

Getting to the last round of districts, the girls varsity soccer team took on Ursuline High School at Francis Howell North on May 22. Staying neck-and-neck with Ursuline the entire game and keeping a score of 0-0, the game went into double overtime and then penalty kicks, where the team continued to fight for a win but lost 3-2. With the game going for so long, emotions were heightened as both teams fought their hardest for a win. A first-year starter, freshman Lily Limpert believes each of the girls gave it their all during the game.

“I felt like it was an equal match-up,” Limpert said. “It’s just that we missed our opportunities when they were handed to us, and we need to work on that.”