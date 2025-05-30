A Disappointing Ending

Getting to the last round of districts, the girls varsity soccer team took on Ursuline High School at Francis Howell North on May 22. Staying neck-and-neck with Ursuline the entire game and keeping a score of 0-0, the game went into double overtime and then penalty kicks, where the team continued to fight for a win but lost 3-2. With the game going for so long, emotions were heightened as both teams fought their hardest for a win. A first-year starter, freshman Lily Limpert believes each of the girls gave it their all during the game.
“I felt like it was an equal match-up,” Limpert said. “It’s just that we missed our opportunities when they were handed to us, and we need to work on that.”