Unseen Progress

Gallery • 10 Photos Audrey Webb As senior Chase Williams sets the ball, his teammates prepare for a kill. The Lafayette players watched closely to prepare for the spike that came from the other players.

When playing against Lafayette, the boys varsity volleyball team was able to come out on top, continuing their winning streak for the season. On April 14, the boys played four sets and won 3-1. Although each set was close, the team was still able to come out on top and have been able to do the same throughout their whole season prior to the game. Senior Chase Williams talks about how quickly the boys volleyball program is growing.

“In the sport there are new programs on a high school collegiate and even professional level added every year,” said Williams. “It is really awesome because the accessibility is changing so quickly and more people are learning to love the sport.”

The boys will play again Thursday, April 24 and hope to win in their game against Fort Zumwalt West.