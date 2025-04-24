The online home of the Central Focus

The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

Never Out of The Fight

Byline photo of Amelia Raziq
Amelia Raziq, Social Media EditorApril 24, 2025

 

7S9A5221
Amelia Raziq
Before the game starts senior Chase Williams stands in the middle of the circle and talks to the team. Williams got the boys hype and locked in for their first set.

After a continuous back and forth game the boys varsity volleyball team fell short to O’Fallon Township from Illinois  on April 9. Previously the boys’ record was 5-0 before playing Township. During the first set the boys lost with a score of 25-18 then they came back in the second set winning 25-13. However after multiple more sets the boys were unable to keep up and eventually lost the fifth set 15-8 and ended up losing overall 3-2. Junior Eddie Harton talks about what was running through his mind during these sets and how they plan to bounce back after a tough loss. 

“I was thinking the result of the last one doesn’t matter, even if we won because of the start of the new set the score is always zero to zero, so there is always a chance to catch a lead back. Harton said “Mentally i think i’m just validating our team i feel because that was a good team and we really stuck with them and we were able to take them to five sets and we didn’t just get blown out by them and it was definitely the most we’ve been tested this season so far so i think even though it was a loss it was still a success in the long run.”     

 The Spartans next home game will be on April 24 against  Fort Zumwalt West and the game will start at 5pm.



Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School.

