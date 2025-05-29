The online home of the Central Focus

Sorrows at Sectionals

Byline photo of Caroline Kraft
Caroline Kraft, Visuals Editor-in-ChiefMay 29, 2025
7S7A4242-Enhanced-NR
Caroline Kraft
Before the sectional game on May 22 against De Smet High School, the FHC Spartans huddle together and hype each other up. This tradition helped motivate the boys for the tough game they had ahead of them.

After a grueling season that started earlier this year, the boys volleyball program came to an end as the varsity team lost 3-0 against De Smet High School. Despite a constant back-and-forth game on the Spartans’ home court on May 22, the De Smet Sparties were able to take the lead at the end of each set. With four years of high school volleyball under his belt and numerous years in club, senior Gavin Schlatter explains how he’ll use what he learned at FHC to move past this loss.

“It was rough coming to a close for the high school season, especially the way it ended. It brought a lot of emotions to a lot of the guys, but not much more to it,” Schlatter said. “I’m gonna know that it’s not a bad thing to try to do your best. I know that while I can do things and make them easy, I can also try to challenge myself. I think that’s gonna be an important skill going forward.”

