Sorrows at Sectionals

After a grueling season that started earlier this year, the boys volleyball program came to an end as the varsity team lost 3-0 against De Smet High School. Despite a constant back-and-forth game on the Spartans’ home court on May 22, the De Smet Sparties were able to take the lead at the end of each set. With four years of high school volleyball under his belt and numerous years in club, senior Gavin Schlatter explains how he’ll use what he learned at FHC to move past this loss.

“It was rough coming to a close for the high school season, especially the way it ended. It brought a lot of emotions to a lot of the guys, but not much more to it,” Schlatter said. “I’m gonna know that it’s not a bad thing to try to do your best. I know that while I can do things and make them easy, I can also try to challenge myself. I think that’s gonna be an important skill going forward.”