One Final Inning

Gallery • 10 Photos Amelia Raziq Senior Tanner Delcourt clasps his hands behind his back and gets ready to do the national anthem. Delcourt then closed his eyes and put his head down as the national anthem played over the speakers.

A lot of things come with being a senior student-athlete and one of these things being a seniors last game. The boys varsity baseball team went head to head with Francis Howell on May 23, with the final score being 12-2, they battled until the very last pitch. Senior Thomas Masterson talks about the final game of his senior year and the emotions he was feeling after he concluded his final season as a Francis Howell Central spartan.

“I just felt like it was a must do good, must do your best since we had to win to move on,” Materson said. “It was upsetting to have to leave it behind and leave everyone else behind since we aren’t going to be there anymore. ”

Now that the season is over for the boys, they will have summer training and their annual spartan baseball camp over the summer.






