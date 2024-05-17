Ready to Read

The online home of the Central Focus

Byline photo of Kaitlyn Morgan
Kaitlyn Morgan, Staff Photographer May 17, 2024

 

7S7A0294
Gallery9 Photos
Kaitlyn Morgan
A group of girls snack on food waiting for the games to begin.

On May 15, the library held its quarterly book club to reward students for reading. The book club was full of fun and games as they played blank slate. The groups had to race to guess the correct word to earn the most amount of points in order to win a prize. Tonishia LaMartina talks about why she puts so much effort into making these book clubs.

“For me the purpose of book club is to get students to enjoy the reading, to get them to come together and talk about what they’ve read,” Mrs. LaMartina continues, “[It shows] them to have fun with it and see reading isn’t meant to be done in isolation and it’s not always boring, that there’s enjoyment and memories with reading.” 

As the year comes to an end, the librarians are hard at work to plan book club activities for the following year. 

