The Final Festival

Gallery • 10 Photos Kendyl Lay Junior Rhett Clauser plays the piano as junior Ryder Blaise plays the bongos during the song Jazz Police.

On May 16, the Spartan Jazz program hosted Saeger and Bryan middle school bands, at the annual Jazz Central event. For seniors in jazz lab, band, and ensemble, this was the final performance of the year. Senior Noah Layman describes how he feels ending the year with this event.

“Jazz central is a final showcase of what the program has accomplished throughout the year, and for seniors, all four years,” Layman said. “All while showcasing what the next generation has to offer with the middle schools coming in to perform.”

While there may no longer be events for the band program this year, they will soon pick back up with marching camps and competitions throughout the summer and fall.