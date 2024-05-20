The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

A Valuable Victory

Byline photo of Ava Reyes
Ava Reyes, Photo Assignments EditorMay 20, 2024
IMG_4349
Gallery10 Photos
Ava Reyes
Senior Katelyn Guth runs with her opponent, attempting to grab the ball.

Facing Saint Dominic, the girls Lacrosse team played their district game on Thursday, May 16. After a close game the Spartans ended out on top with a score of 10-6. The girls played a good game on Thursday, ending with high hopes. Junior Raena Crews shares how the team felt after this win, 

“At first we were a little scared,” Crews explained ,” But we got up there and we knew we could beat that team, because we had before. We were definitely very happy about it, people were already crying.” 

The team went on to continue in districts on Saturday, May 18. The girls lost that game ending 4-17.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
The group of new officers stand in front of the crowd.
New Beginnings for NHS
Isabella Wheeler talks with her friends over her school lunch.
Customization in the Cafeteria
As sophomore Olivia Rothermich lays her knee on the ground and stretches her hand back as she releases a light pink powder and throws it all around her. The pink powder gently falls onto her creating an aura surrounding her.
Colors in Nature
More in Showcase
Senior Emme Bernard rocks her full Lulu outfit. For many students, Lulu is a way to be comfortable while fashionable. Photo curtesy of Emma Bernard.
Moving Freely
Senior Stevie Lupo listening to music after being done with her work. Everyone listens to music differently.
Music is Everything
Olivia Rodrigo dazzles the St. Louis crowd at Enterprise Center on March 12 of this year.
Shuffling Through Life
More in Spring Sports
Defeat in the Dugout
Defeat in the Dugout
In a heated game against Fort Zumwalt East, junior Chase Williams jumps up to set the ball. He sets the ball to senior Connor Layman for the winning point and match of 2-0 on May 6.
Hitting a New High
Senior Claire Sanders smiles while being handed her personalized sign from her teammates. Each of the seniors got a different sign from the team, made specifically for the senior receiving it.
Sending the Soccer Seniors Off

FHCtoday.com

The online home of the Central Focus
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *