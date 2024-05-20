A Valuable Victory

Gallery • 10 Photos Ava Reyes Senior Katelyn Guth runs with her opponent, attempting to grab the ball.

Facing Saint Dominic, the girls Lacrosse team played their district game on Thursday, May 16. After a close game the Spartans ended out on top with a score of 10-6. The girls played a good game on Thursday, ending with high hopes. Junior Raena Crews shares how the team felt after this win,

“At first we were a little scared,” Crews explained ,” But we got up there and we knew we could beat that team, because we had before. We were definitely very happy about it, people were already crying.”

The team went on to continue in districts on Saturday, May 18. The girls lost that game ending 4-17.