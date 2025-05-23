Conquering Districts

Gallery • 10 Photos Addison Yeaton The team hollers as they surround senior Noah Gunnar after he scores a point for the team. At almost every point that was scored in the game, the players shouted and ran out onto the field to congratulate the player.

The first round of districts for the varsity baseball team was a home game on May 21 against Timberland where Central won 9-2, successfully advancing to the next round. Districts can be very stressful with the risk of losing a game and being knocked out of the competition being in every player’s mind. However, sophomore Drew Wyss believes the team staying together and being confident in their abilities is more important than worrying about the outcome.

“None of us have won a district game in a few years, so we kind of just really wanted to stay together and just keep pedaling to the metal and keep scoring,” Wyss said

The next district game is a home game tonight, May 23 at 4:40 p.m. against Francis Howell High School.