Soaring Over the Hawks

Byline photo of Mallory Davie
Mallory Davie, Staff Photographer May 28, 2025
1
Mallory Davie
Junior Claire Casler slides to the right as they dribble the ball past the other team’s defensemen. With a concentrated demeanor, Casler rushed past to score yet another goal.

The varsity girls soccer team played a long string of games to advance into the District finals on May 17 as they mercied Hazelwood High School 9-1. With a shortened game due to the mercy rules for soccer, the team breezed into the District Finals against Ursuline Academy. As the quarterfinals against Hazelwood came to a quick conclusion, the semifinals followed suit as the Spartans conquered team after team leading to the final championship game. Senior Morgan Davis believes the Spartans have developed and strengthened throughout the year. 

“We were more of a technical team this year,” Davis said. “We learned how to score goals against teams not as good as us but also to treat them with respect no matter the score of the game.”

The Spartan Girls Soccer team ended a strong year with a loss against Ursuline Academy during penalty kicks on May 20.

 

