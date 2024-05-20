The online home of the Central Focus

New Beginnings for NHS

Byline photo of Rachel Blanchard
Rachel Blanchard, Staff Photographer May 20, 2024
Sophomore Liya Fikru stops to shake hands with Mrs. Odle before officially becoming an NHS member.

On May 1, NHS held their annual induction night to welcome in both the new club members and officers for the next school year. With 107 new members being inducted into National Honor Society, students may find themselves asking “What’s the big deal?” For Dena Dauve, one of the NHS sponsors, there is a wide variety of values and qualities she believes can be learned and honed within the club. 

“[We] just try to promote academics and continuing on with education,” Dauve said, “but also [helping them realize] that volunteering and being a leader and starting new things can be important to them.”

Between the resume boost, the people, and the opportunities, NHS has become one of the biggest clubs at FHC and has given many students with similar interests the opportunity to learn and grow in new ways among others like them.

“[NHS] gives like-minded students that are academically driven the opportunity to hone their leadership skills and realize that there’s so many different ways to [learn.]” Dauve said.

 

