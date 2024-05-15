Defeat in the Dugout

Gallery • 17 Photos Madison Scott During the Varsity Vs. Eureka game Junior Ethan Callison bunts the ball and then runs to first 1st base.

With a final score of three to six at the game versus Eureka high school on May 4, the varsity baseball team fell short and were sadly not able to come out on top. However, they are now ready to come back next game better than ever. Junior Ethan Leflore speaks about how the dynamic is with his teammates.

“We all play for each other and that’s why we are able to compete against great teams,” Leflore says.

Although the game was a loss for the team, the dynamic and relationship the players have with one another is sure to pick the team back onto their feet again to come back and win the next game at Troy on May 15.