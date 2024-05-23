The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

Sizzling Enjoyment

Two culinary students and a culinary teacher share what they truly love about the class
Byline photo of Moth Payne
Moth Payne, Staff ReporterMay 23, 2024
A+student+glazes+the+assigned+food+with+a+paste+she+made+for+her+dish%2C+smiling+down+at+it.+Her+classmates+cleaned+up+the+mess+they+possibly+couldve+made%2C+making+it+apparent+that+the+lab+had+turned+out+to+be+an+success+like+always.+
Sophie Allen
A student glazes the assigned food with a paste she made for her dish, smiling down at it. Her classmates cleaned up the mess they possibly could’ve made, making it apparent that the lab had turned out to be an success like always.

The small skillet sizzles as the warm and delicious scent of butter and sugary batter floats into the air, as senior Kennedy Spieler twirls the skillet ever so delicately to make sure the edges do not burn, flipping the crepes to make it thinner. Soon after, she then serves the crepes on everyone’s plates, biting into the deliciousness of it all, the hard work turning out to be perfectly worth it. After helping out her fellow teammates clean up, she’s reminded as to how much she genuinely loves going to class every single day. 

“The class is pretty fun, you’re either taking notes the whole class, or you’re cooking the entire hour; you’re never not doing something.” Spieler said, “I’m in International Cuisine, and we’ve made margherita pizza, crepes, steak fajitas, and more– [like every food we make is good].”   

Despite it being fun to whip up something for a cooking lesson, or to eat the amazing handmade food afterwards, Spieler believes that there’s more to culinary than just food; if you follow the correct recipe, you can also consume delicious knowledge. 

“I think that if you’re interested in the culinary arts, or if it’s something you like to do, it’s actually important for the future.” Spieler said, “Your parents won’t always be there to cook for you, so it’s good information to take in for the future [when we are eventually living on our own].” 

Whenever it comes to taking a culinary class during high school, the majority of people will say that it’s either a hit or miss. The class can be like a cupcake: fun, exciting, and always good to dive right into. However, some people may say it’s simply not their cup of tea to sip on. For senior Eliana Calignoan, she walks into her two culinary classes with a smile on her face, ready for whatever the class session has to offer.

“I’ve taken a cooking class every year I’ve been in high school; I’m currently retaking international cuisine this year, but I’m also taking culinary arts,” Calignoan said. “I love trying new things because I’m a very adventurous person, and I’m also a big lover of food.” 

As many students say, they always have that one special class that they hold in their heart. With the International Cuisine and Cultural Arts classes, Calignoan finds herself connecting more with her ethnic background and traditional dishes. 

“I’m originally from the Philippines, and my dad is Filipino; he brought over a lot of family recipes with him, and those recipes have been passed down from generation to generation.” Calignoan said, “The fact that I’m from a different country has really exposed me to different cuisines, because it’s like a mixing pot of different cultures; so it’s nice getting to make all of these dishes from different cultures.”  

With culinary arts, students tend to either have a love for cooking, or it may take them some time to actually get used to enjoying being in a lab every other day. However, for culinary arts teacher Mrs. Bethany

Foods and Nutrition teacher Mrs. Bear visits one of the lab’s groups, communicating about what they could possibly do proceeding forward. The others listened in as they took into consideration while they worked through their progress to the end of the lab. Photo by Sophie Allen.

Bear, she enjoys walking around the class every day, watching students bond over getting to participate in cooking the food she had planned for them to make; and also to become more comfortable with their teammates and cooking overall. 

“I love teaching kids hands-on skills that I know they’re going to use in the future; it’s a laid back class, and they learn how to work as a team and how to work with difficult people.” Bear said, “I think everything about my classes are very beneficial, because it’s what employers are looking for, but it can also be used for life skills down the road.” 

Every single student has their favorite thing when it comes to a class; even if it’s a class that one might hate more than the other hours. However, for Bear, she admires how excited students get whenever reading through a recipe that they haven’t heard of, seeing the expression of confusion, but also the interest in making the food form on their faces.

“My favorite thing overall is when a lot of times, kids have never tried things we make in class, or they’ve never heard of it.” Bear said, “In international cuisine, which is one of my favorite classes, it’s fun to see them try new things and feel proud of themselves by saying “Oh my god, this is really good.”… It’s a really cool thing.” 

 

 

 

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Feature
Dr. Leake and guest speaker Mrs. Odle clap for the officers as they finish their ceremony.
Et tu, Mademoiselle Odle?
Junior Marko Vrhovac steps up to the microphone, preparing to sing.
The Sound of Music
Hidden Gems
Hidden Gems

FHCtoday.com

The online home of the Central Focus
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *