Mrs. Julie Gronek

Thomas Ramos, Assignments EditorJune 6, 2025
Summer Suarez
Social studies Mrs. Julie Gronek working at her desk.

Mrs. Gronek,

It means everything to me to have teachers that I feel I can call a friend. You, this year and the last, have been one of those teachers to me. I can’t overstate how much I’ve appreciated having you as one of my teachers. The way you engage with all who will connect with you, how you make subjects (that I personally don’t feel very passionate about) interesting and worth learning about- it uplifts me so much. I genuinely would not have taken psychology if you weren’t teaching it. No offense to psychology fans; it’s just not my thing. That said, I loved that class. The honest and meaningful connections you made turned something that I wouldn’t jump for joy for into a class I was so glad to have taken. When I think of community and my connection to this school, it’s teachers like you who come to mind: caring, passionate, understanding, genuine. Thank you so much for supporting me and giving me a space to have fun, learn and just be without fear of judgment or suffocating standards. Thank you, Mrs. Gronek.

-Thomas



