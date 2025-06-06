Mrs. Julie Gronek

Gronek,

I have had the pleasure of being in two of your classes, both Psychology and AP Government and you have made both such an easy and enjoyable experience. While everyone else was complaining about the amount of work they had to do and how they didn’t understand the class, I honestly viewed AP Government as one of the easiest subjects I have taken. Although one may argue I am just that amazing and I have no trouble with school at all ever in my entire life, I know you were a huge factor in making that class such a breeze. I know no other classes will live up to mine and Thomas’ time in your classroom, but I hope they can get close to it. You truly did make my junior year a little less miserable amidst the stressful classes I was taking. Although I believed myself to already be pretty politically informed, I learned plenty of new concepts and facts in that class that have helped me to further develop my political opinions.

I actually enjoyed your class so much, I broke my ‘only taking APs and Honors’ rule to take Psychology with you. I’m also very glad I did because it was a highlight of my day. I’m also glad that so many other AP students felt the same and joined the same class, which I think just proves as a testament to your easygoing and affable personality. I’m so sad I couldn’t take another class with you for my last semester, but I am glad for the time I got to spend with you and I hope next year’s kids are just as appreciative as I was of your teaching skills.





