Setting Up Their Success

The volleyball shoots through the air. All eyes on the ball, the twelve players on the court shift and shuffle to get ready for what comes next. It’s the boys volleyball jamboree, and one of the first games is about to end. The ball flies towards the outside hitter, junior Gavin Schlatter. As he reaches up and slams the ball, it spikes past the opposing team’s defense. It smacks the floor, earning the team the last point. They win the game, and go on further to win four more games for the jamboree.

The season is just getting started for the boys volleyball team, and everyone involved is feeling the hype. Schlatter, while thoroughly enjoying blocking a competitor’s hit or scoring points for his team, also looks forward to the friendly in-team competition.

“This season we have five guys competing for the same spot, so I’m excited because it’s going to make me push myself to try to secure that spot,” Schlatter said.

“Getting the right position isn’t everything. I want to become a better passer or be able to up my hitting percentage. Just be a more dependable hitter and score more points in general,” Schlatter said.

Schlatter isn’t the only player with excitement for this new season. Junior Chase Williams, a setter, aims to have overall good performance by the whole team this season.

“I want to make sure that we’re all performing at our very best, I think stuff like that can play a big part in each match,” Williams said.

Williams is excited for the tournament held on campus this season as well.

“I like the home tournament because we always get to play a ton of volleyball and we’re at home in a gym that we’re comfortable with,” Williams said.

Comfort takes an important role for this volleyball team.

“A lot of the people are athletes on the team, so everything is super exciting and everyone gets hyped for each other,” Williams said. “It’s a good communal experience when we can all come together and just be a team.”

The community is a huge aspect of any sport, volleyball included. Teamwork and synchronization, according to Coach Steven Le, is a major part of the game, as well as something for their team to work on.

“The biggest challenge is learning to sync up with one another. They are really good individually, but reaching the next level will require team chemistry,” Coach Le said.

Le emphasizes his high hopes for the team this season, with prospects for varsity players and maybe even a state-level win. Last year, the team had a strong record of 26-6-1.

“This is the first year that boys volleyball is a full MSHSAA sport. With ten returning varsity players and our successes last year, winning a state title is in the back of our minds,” Le said.

With great aspirations and lots of excitement for this spring, the team is getting ready to take this season head-on and do the best they can. As the anticipation builds, all will have to wait and see how this hopeful season develops.

“It would be awesome for us to win state the first year it is a full MSHSAA sport. Everyone’s really excited,” Coach Le said.