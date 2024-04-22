The online home of the Central Focus

Setting Up Success

Ava Breuer, Staff PhotographerApril 22, 2024
Sophomore Dylan Davis loads his arm back as he is about to hit the ball past the Troy blockers. The Spartans received a point after Davis followed through with his hit.

The Junior Varsity Boys Volleyball faced the Troy Trojans in an exciting but easy game on Apr. 11. Capturing both sets with major leads the boys took an easy win to add to their building record. Making a big impact in the game, Dylan Davis commented on how the team works with each other. 

“We work well together when we play,” Davis said. “It makes it easier to play with each other, [our] goal is to win the GAC tournament.”

Their season has been off to a strong start and will continue as the season moves on. They continue to improve everyday during practice and games. The next conference opponent is against Fort Zumwalt West on Apr. 23. Their GAC’s will take place on Apr. 4.

 
