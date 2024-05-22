Asher’s Takes

Fantasy football is a storm that has engulfed many people including me. Every morning while I drink coffee I check my teams and make sure they are set.

I’ve been managing fantasy football teams for six years now. I’ve played in ten man leagues and twelve I’ve played in PPR (points per reception) leagues and non-PPR. Here are my opinions on players and what you should do if you are new to fantasy football.

So far this year I’ve been thoroughly impressed with D’Andre Swift. He didn’t perform as well as I had wished last year so when they traded him to Philly where he would most likely be sharing time, it scared me. I thought he would start averaging eight points. But my fears were quickly put to rest as he is now averaging 13.5 points.

Puka Nacua is another player who has surprised me. I didn’t think he would be able to carry the weight that Cooper Kupp. He has though, and carried it well at that. My worry is whether or not he will be able to continue this now that Kupp is back.

It has been really surprising to see Joshua Dobbs perform as well as he has so far this season. After the 49ers playoff run ended when they put Dobbs in as their backup quarterback I thought he would never see another down. But to my surprise he ended up starting in Arizona because their normal quarterback Kyler Murray was hurt. On top of that he played well. Then he got traded to Minnesota after Kirk Cousins got hurt. I’m hoping he will end up doing better in Minnesota as they have a good receiving core with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

On the other hand DeAndre Hopkins has disappointed me so far. Even though he is on a new team I expected the Hopkins we all know but that’s not what I got. I still hold out hope now that the Titans have a new quarterback.

Garrett Wilson has disappointed me as well. He was taken early to middle second round in all three of the leagues I’m in but he hasn’t had one game over nineteen points. Which is not bad, per se, however I expected more from him this season. In his defense he lost his quarterback Aaron Rodgers middle of Week One and now has one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the entire league. I still hope that next year he will be in a better situation and earn that early pick.

Joe Burrow a top-five quarterback and in my opinion a top three quarterback. He has had a lackluster year so far this season. Only two games where he breaks twenty points whereas last year he was averaging twenty points. So far this season he has averaged fourteen points which in my opinion is not acceptable for your main quarterback.

If you are wanting to get into fantasy football my suggestion would be do some research. Figure out what type of league you are in. For instance if you are in a ten person league you can plan on having a better roster with overall better players. Whereas if you play in a twelve man league you are going to be spread thin. You will have to draft more players you know less about. So you should look at top players last year as well as highly regarded rookies. Another bit of advice would be watch football. You will better be able to predict how your players will play and make the appropriate substitutions.