Coffee Conversations #3: Mr. Matthew Schott

Byline photo of Colin Nichols
Colin Nichols, Co-Web Editor-in-ChiefMay 27, 2025

Former journalist and publications advisor Mr. Matthew Schott discusses his passions, upbringing, and thoughts on contemporary journalism in relation to a young journalists journey. Schott grants insight into the publications world and how his aspirations led him to where he is today. Listen in for this exclusive interview-podcast, of course, while drinking your favorite coffee.

