Former journalist and publications advisor Mr. Matthew Schott discusses his passions, upbringing, and thoughts on contemporary journalism in relation to a young journalists journey. Schott grants insight into the publications world and how his aspirations led him to where he is today. Listen in for this exclusive interview-podcast, of course, while drinking your favorite coffee.
Coffee Conversations #3: Mr. Matthew Schott
Colin Nichols, Co-Web Editor-in-Chief • May 27, 2025
0
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal
Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.