Cowering Around the Campfire

Addison Yeaton, Staff PhotographerMay 23, 2025
As they sit around a campfire, a woman holds a flashlight under her face while she recites scary stories and her friends cower in fear. Scary stories are most often told in the dark, before bedtime, to create an unsettling ambiance.

Join Seniors Addison Yeaton and Montana Lopez-Brown around the campfire where Addison shares her top two spooky stories, “Axe Murder Hollow” and “Where’s my Liver?”



