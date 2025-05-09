Coffee Conversations #2: Mrs. Sarah LaRue

English teacher Mrs. Sarah LaRue reflects over her passion for teaching and AP Literature and Composition, a class over poetry, prose, and essay analyses of each. LaRue doesn’t re-read books because she wants to read so many books that she doesn’t have enough time to re-read them.

Recently the classes finished “Poetry March Madness,” where students analyze 32 poems to ultimately choose a winner. “Porphyria’s Lover,” by Robert Browning was the winner. Larue’s favorite part is seeing the poem through the lens of each student.