Coffee Conversations #2: Mrs. Sarah LaRue

Colin Nichols, Co-Web Editor-in-ChiefMay 9, 2025
The logo for the Coffee Conversations podcast started in 2025 by Co-Web Editor-in-Chief Colin Nichols. Teachers are interviewed to discuss their passions and aspirations with an atmosphere of the classic coffee shop. Created by Colin Nichols using Canva.

English teacher Mrs. Sarah LaRue reflects over her passion for teaching and AP Literature and Composition, a class over poetry, prose, and essay analyses of each. LaRue doesn’t re-read books because she wants to read so many books that she doesn’t have enough time to re-read them.

Recently the classes finished “Poetry March Madness,” where students analyze 32 poems to ultimately choose a winner. “Porphyria’s Lover,” by Robert Browning was the winner. Larue’s favorite part is seeing the poem through the lens of each student.

 

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

