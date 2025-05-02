The online home of the Central Focus

Front and Central Ep 16: Moving On

Talking about life after graduation
Ian Rashleigh, Podcast EditorMay 2, 2025
Today the Front and Central crew plays a friendly game of UNO while discussing life after graduation, and life without Front and Central.

