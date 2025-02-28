The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Front and Central Ep 12: Reel Gems

Grab your popcorn and favorite snack, it’s movie time!
Byline photo of Ian Rashleigh
Ian Rashleigh, Podcast EditorFebruary 28, 2025
The official new logo for the Front and Central podcast, created by Ian Rashleigh.

This week on Front and Central, the crew goes to the movies in talking about films they have enjoyed as well as some oddball choices you might not expect, with even a movie review of the worst-received films on the newest segment to the show: Flip or Flop.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Entertain
The official new logo for the Front and Central podcast, created by Ian Rashleigh.
Front and Central Ep 11: I'm Lovin It
The official new logo for the Front and Central podcast, created by Ian Rashleigh.
Front and Central Ep 10: Manifesting Destiny
The official new logo for the Front and Central podcast, created by Ian Rashleigh.
Front and Central Ep 9: Let Em Cook!
More in Front and Central
The official new logo for the Front and Central podcast, created by Ian Rashleigh.
Front and Central Ep 8: You Got Games on Your Phone?
The official new logo for the Front and Central podcast, created by Ian Rashleigh.
Front and Central Ep 7: Overdrive
The official new logo for the Front and Central podcast, created by Ian Rashleigh.
Front and Central Ep 6: Impressed?
More in Podcasts
An image of the Target Christmas section. As the holidays approach, the stores stock up their shelves with abundance of Christmas items to encourage more sales.
Christmas Consumerism
Coffee Conversations: Mrs. Emily Harris
Coffee Conversations: Mrs. Emily Harris
Several famous fast food brand logos courtesy of Logos World.
Drive Thru Debate
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal