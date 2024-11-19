The online home of the Central Focus

Drive Thru Debate

Students rank fast food places around the area
Ava Breuer, Audrey Webb, and Madison ScottNovember 19, 2024
With a list of 20 different fast food restaurants, seniors Audrey Webb, Ava Breuer, and Madison Scott share their opinions on which food places they believe deserve the top spot, versus very last place. The girls each have their own list with varying opinions on which places they prefer.

