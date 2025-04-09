Hallmark Movie Reviews

Hot Frosty

Since when does Netflix contain Hallmark movies? You may have heard of the frosty — or should I say hot — new Netflix Original this year: “Hot Frosty.”

While “Hot Frosty” may sound like the new hot chocolate drink from Starbucks, instead it’s a romantic Christmas movie about a snowman being granted a human life. Despite being a Netflix Original, “Hot Frosty” is written by Russell Hainline, who has written multiple Hallmark movies, so don’t be fooled. Jack, the snowman with an 8-pack who is granted a human life, is a very lighthearted character. He helped set up a middle school dance and emotionally moved an entire town, representing his mystical goodwill as a snowman in heart and soul.

However, every woman in the movie seems to thirst for his abs. And not just six like the others — eight. It seems the Hallmark plots demand men with six or eight-packs, like Jack. Good luck to any other actor. Numerous innuendos and an unusual plot made Hot Frosty an experience. Netflix was handed the torch and the silliness is still present, which is amusing yet awkward in a painful way. Speaking of torches, all of the plot points revolve around Jack melting under heat because he is a snowman, which improves the overall quality of the movie. The name now makes sense. He is supposed to be so hot he melts. But he’s ice cold.

However, the conflict in the female protagonist trying not to fall for someone who will inevitably leave her, as Jack would melt along with the snow, echoes the pain from her past husband dying of cancer. This tragic conflict is balanced during the lighthearted, jolly romance between her and Jack, even though at the end of the movie it is revealed that Jack won’t have to leave her after all, which is very poetic and happy. Compared to Hallmark movies, the mystical nature of snowmen depicted in Jack’s generosity and cheerfulness and the conflicted but refreshing romance made “Hot Frosty” a good watch, maintaining Netflix’s reputation.

Also, to the guy who said he put more money in the hat than he did at the end to pay for Jack’s bail: at least some realism is in the movie (Yes, Jack, the snowman, got arrested)! The name is clever, and it’s nice to see Netflix contributing to the Christmas-themed romance movie scene when those such as “Hot Frosty” are entertaining and heartwarming.