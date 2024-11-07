The online home of the Central Focus

7Brew Review

Publications members try seasonal 7brew drinks and discuss the school’s caffeine craze.
Byline photo of Donya Ihmoud
Byline photo of Sophie Rosser
Donya Ihmoud and Sophie RosserNovember 7, 2024
Staff reporters try seasonal drinks like the Pumpkin Spice Blondie, Rocky Road Coldbrew, Smore’s Latte, and Nightshade Energy. 7Brew releases seasonal drinks every month or so. (Photo courtesy of 7Brew)

A new and innovative business has captured the attention of Francis Howell Central’s student body. Drinks from the school’s favorite coffee chain, 7Brew, are excessively consumed by students. To find out just what exactly is so attractive about the place, staff reporters Donya Ihmoud and Sophie Rosser try the coffee shop’s drinks for the autumn season, while discussing the possible outcomes of widespread caffeine consumption by teenage students.

