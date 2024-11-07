A new and innovative business has captured the attention of Francis Howell Central’s student body. Drinks from the school’s favorite coffee chain, 7Brew, are excessively consumed by students. To find out just what exactly is so attractive about the place, staff reporters Donya Ihmoud and Sophie Rosser try the coffee shop’s drinks for the autumn season, while discussing the possible outcomes of widespread caffeine consumption by teenage students.
7Brew Review
Publications members try seasonal 7brew drinks and discuss the school’s caffeine craze.
Donya Ihmoud and Sophie Rosser • November 7, 2024
