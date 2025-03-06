The Dawn of a New Year

“Ten! Nine! Eight…” It’s New Year’s Eve, and freshman Kieran Kelly stands outside with friends and family counting down the seconds. The casually early fireworks have settled down, if just for a moment, as people all around excitedly wait for the new year to begin. Kieran Kelly is hopeful for the year to come. As he feels the excitement build, he thinks about the changes he’ll see in 2025.

“Both of my siblings will be in college this next year,” Kieran Kelly said. “I’m kind of looking forward to it actually.”

Jokes aside, people have many things to anticipate in 2025. For Kieran Kelly, it may come in the form of greater independence as he grows into his own in the early years of high school. His older brother, senior Toby Kelly, gets to look forward to beginning college and entering into adulthood.

“I am actually so excited, but I’m also very nervous. I really think I’ll have a blast with Color Guard,” Toby Kelly said.

Growth is a common theme for many high schoolers when it comes to the new year. Senior Morgan Davis also has her sights set on college for 2025.

“I predict a year of a lot of self-discovery and newfound independence as I graduate high school,” Davis said.

“Seven! Six! Five! Four…” A large part of welcoming the new year is also reflecting on the previous. Toby Kelly puts emphasis on all of the joyful things that happened for him in 2024.

“One of my best memories from this year was the color guard going to Memphis with the marching band,” Toby Kelly said. “Finals were being called, and me and my co-section leaders were sitting in silence. We were so nervous, but then they called our name and we were all so excited and hugging each other. It was amazing.”

With all of the happiness that the past year brought, it’s good to keep in mind some of the meaning of New Year’s Eve. With goals and resolutions, it is a perfect opportunity for people to make self-improvements.

“Last year, my resolution was to procrastinate less, and I’ve actually kept it up all year,” Kieran Kelly said.

Not everyone has the same focus on their resolutions. Davis’ 2024 resolution was attempted, but inconsistent.

“I don’t consistently make resolutions, but I did this year, which was to keep my room somewhat clean the whole year … I did not follow up on that,” Davis said.

Despite success or failure, the attempts to better something about their lives is still meaningful. Part of the purpose of a New Year’s celebration is to reflect, and to find a way to grow into the next year – resolutions make that happen, even if only attempted.

As 2025 begins, there is much to anticipate. Each year can be many things: a reflection, a goal, or just another part of one’s life passing by. Which part someone’s year turns out to be, however, is up to them.

“The New Year is a good holiday where anyone can get together and celebrate regardless of who they are, unrelated to religion or anything,” Toby Kelly said. “Getting a new start can be really convenient as well.”

As a whole, the start of a new year may seem plain or uninteresting. But in reality, it can mean a lot for many people. People who want to look back, to grow, and to start something new with a fresh mindset. It’s unifying as well as introspective, and at times its value may be underappreciated. For 2025, regardless of whatever turmoil may be going on in life, find the time to make something new of the year. There’s no time like the present.

“Three! Two! One! Happy New Year!”