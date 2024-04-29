Better call Sauk!

Gallery • 6 Photos A mountainous view off the side of the Taum Sauk Mountain, with the trees and atmosphere displaying its beauty in the background. Photo taken by junior Jack Champion, edited by Summer Suarez.

Clean water flows down the mountain, slashing violently across the black rocks as golden lines slice across the wet, trodden grass and fallen leaves that had formed an organic carpet on the ground interrupted by the rocks jutting at different angles. One might feel as though they were glimpsing into another, familiar yet mystifying, world. Tranquility exists inside the beauty of the Taum Sauk Trail.

The Taum Sauk Mountain State Park located in rural southeastern Missouri displays the highest point across the entire state, the Taum Sauk Summit, which is 1,772 feet (540.1 meters) above sea level. The mountain also has a moderate difficulty three-mile loop hiking trail called the Taum Sauk Trail, a relaxing but strenuous path offering beautiful sights.

Over spring break I went with some friends to hike this trail, and enjoyed what the hike had to offer. We hiked the 1.2 mile trail to Mina Sauk Falls, relaxed and took pictures while enjoying a total lack of obligations. There was only the trail, the urge to go faster, further. It took an hour to hike the 1.2 miles, and 40 minutes to go back.

The trail was described by the sign as “difficult and rugged,” and “sturdy” footwear, hiking boots, were recommended, something with grip. These guidelines were not exaggerating. Large, flat, sharp rocks protruding from the earth slowed down our pace, and most of their surfaces were wet and potentially slippery, so to avoid injuring ourselves we had fun trying to find an alternative route around the rocks in the trail instead of straight through. Sometimes you had to sit down and drop down because they were so steep. However, going up was easier and faster as you could just step up onto the roots between the rocks. Either or, using a hiking stick made the trek a lot easier. There were also long stretches of mud and some parts drenched with two to three inches of water. Without grippy and heavy shoes, the muddy and unpredictable yet striking trail is a lot harder.

In fact, two of my hiking buddies wore regular tennis shoes, so they were always trying to find ways to avoid the mud. Overall, the trail wasn’t very treacherous and was beautiful. The trail markers were faded but very visible. Every 50-100 feet there was a colorful diamond making sure one doesn’t lose the trail.

After passing through some of the rougher spots, the thin trees would break and lead to a grassy area with signs to order hikers to stay on the trail due to the repeated walking ruining the natural vegetation. However, even 10 feet from the edge of the cliff, the valley opened up to show mountains far and beyond as the hills fell into each other, creating a grassy ocean. One could see buildings at the bottom of some of the mountains, but otherwise the view was pure nature. Even if mountains aren’t the most interesting view, how many times does one get to admire nature without worries?

Beyond the occasional openings and grassy parts a few feet from the trail, the 1.2 mile trail ended to reveal the bustling yet peaceful hideaway of the Mina Sauk Falls. The flow of the water was mesmerizing. It was a never ending journey, as the water splashed brutally down the mountain between the claustrophobic rock formations, splitting 20 feet down to flow beyond the view. The business of life has the tendency to keep us from enjoying things as their own world, their own reality. The waterfall was its own world. As the white and blue water slid down the mountain it was as if any thoughts were flowing with it, not escaping, but flying away as far as the water would take it. Through oceans and atmospheres and galaxies and beyond – until the world was only a circular flow of water, the peaceful splashes and slaps of the water fading out the rest of the world…

And then we left our much-needed hiking sticks and some we found on the trail right where we found them: the beginning of the trail, so others could experience their own versions of the worlds found at the Taum Sauk Trail while being safe and carefree.