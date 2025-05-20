The online home of the Central Focus

A New Generation of Leaders

Byline photo of Mallory Davie
Mallory Davie, Staff PhotographerMay 20, 2025
Mallory Davie
Mrs. Sarah LaRue, an English teacher, speaks out to the crowd during her commencement speech, encouraging greatness from the new inductees. The current board members, Dr. Suzanne Leake, and the incoming board members sat behind the podium to listen to the speech with admiration.

The National Honor Society is a group of intelligent, driven individuals who follow the four pillars: scholarship, service, leadership, and character, to which the organization is based. On April 30, the class of 2025 board members inducted 70+ members into the NHS, as well as presenting the incoming board members with their new responsibilities. As being inducted into this organization is a great honor and achievement, new inductees dress in their best to accept their official induction. 

Through the passing of the torch new board members are given the responsibility to lead and direct the new group of inducted members to strive for excellence. Senior NHS President Aadit Mehta signs off and speaks of how the NHS has helped him grow as an individual and leader. 

“I’ve learned how to communicate to a bigger audience of people,” Mehta said. “I have gotten a lot better at my organization and it really helps in the real world.”

