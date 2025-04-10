Amy Gryder and Sarah Oelke declared winners of 2025 Board election

Candidates Amy Gryder and Sarah Oelke have been entered as the two new board member-elects, after the final votes were tallied on April 8. Current Board Vice President Randy Cook and fellow candidate Ashley Sturm lost by no landslide margin; they both received around 22 percent of the votes, with Oelke and Gryder earning 27 percent, respectively. Just as in 2023-24, this election was hotly contested, with fiery spirits and fierce competition on both sides. As these two new faces enter the district’s board, their stances focus on maintaining the will of the public. Amy Gryder, a parent and alumni of the district, hopes to help uplift all teachers and students in the district, sporting her “aiming higher” mantra in all of her viewpoints. “I envision a district where every child has access to high-quality education, where our teachers feel valued and supported, and where our students graduate prepared for success in college, career, and life,” Gryder said. Furthermore, she finds an opportunity for growth within supplying the flesh and blood of the community – teachers and the student body – the tools necessary to succeed. “We need focused, strategic and [executed] planning to secure critical resources, including updated curriculum, additional para support, 1:1 technology, and more professional development opportunities to keep our teachers learning and growing,” Gryder said. Sarah Oelke takes a similar posture to Gryder, with a spotlight on the people she wants to aid in the district. In her position, she looks forward to serving students and teachers first, for the sake of the district’s future. “Above all, our focus should remain on student achievement and high-quality instruction. As a leader, I plan to set a positive example — one rooted in respect, collaboration, and a steadfast commitment to what matters most: providing the best possible education for every student in our district,” Oelke said.

Pie chart showing the percentage of votes each candidate received from the election on Tuesday, April 8. Board-elect Amy Gryder and Sarah Oelke received the majority vote. Chart made by Colin Nichols.

The at-large context of this election has been the shifting national environment of education. As has happened on various occasions, this race has been marked with the same division that general politics faces. Naturally, the climate of the Board will change with these new members: their views differ from the majority’s perspective of recent years. Officially, the Board takes no political stance. However, it is relevant to acknowledge when Gryder’s and Oelke’s terms begin, four of the seven members’ viewpoints will reflect more liberal values, a majority which was previously held by members with more conservative values.

That being said, both winners have expressed being against the use of political agendas within district policymaking.

“Our priority must be education, not politics. The polarization we see in national headlines has no place in our schools,” Oelke said. “To move forward, we need to re-establish a sense of unity by focusing on our shared values and collective goals… We must create spaces where feedback is welcomed without fear of repercussion and ensure transparency in decision-making.”

As reflected in the results, the community feels strongly about every candidate. Parent in the district and Gryder’s campaign manager, Amy Latta, admires Gryder’s commitment to real-world solutions and her direct views on issues.

“I love Amy’s practical approach, and I think she sees what our students need from the district to be prepared for the job market and what’s coming next. She has a very clear vision of what is needed, and is focused on getting students what they need to succeed,” Latta said.

Jarrett Pillsbury, another parent in the district, emphatically supports Oelke’s and Gryder’s views on public education and opposition to school vouchers.

“Public education serves the vast majority of American citizens and their families and it’s something we should take care of. That means taking care of students and teachers, making sure they’re properly resourced, not siphoning money off through vouchers and school choice,” Pillsbury said. “I believe that [Gryder and Oelke] are the right people for that job.”

With the new board member-elects, a shift is signaled in the district’s future. As the district faces growing challenges including teacher retention, financial responsibility and providing competitive salary and education, this changed Board of Education intends to face these topics head-on. The results of their efforts will determine if these candidates truly are right for the job.

“We have to do better as adults in living the example we want to see in our kids,” Gryder said. “Jumping to curiosity before judgment. Supporting our teachers as human beings, educators, and caregivers to our kids. Engaging each other with civility and respect. And ensuring that when we say support all kids, we mean all kids… FHSD is ready to aim higher.”