Donald Trump Wins 2024 Presidency

Byline photo of Colin Nichols
Colin Nichols, Co Web Editor-in-ChiefNovember 9, 2024
Birdie Brereton
A picture of Trump speaking on a podium with a red background slashed across it. Red represents the Republican party. Picture by Birdie Brereton

Updated Nov. 11, 2024

Donald Trump has been declared the official winner of the 2024 election, winning seven key swing states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, with a final electoral count of 312-226.

Some things Trump has pledged to do include pardoning all of the Jan. 6 rioters, raising tariffs on other countries in hopes to lessen the federal income tax, strengthening the U.S-Mexico border through mass deportation, and ending the U.S’s financial contributions to NATO. Senior Carter Berg, an avid conservative, was “jubilant” when he heard the official result of the election.

“Donnie Jay is the GOAT, and I’m so excited for four years of untamed Republican politics under his leadership, it’s going to be beautiful,” Berg said. “I would say that I found my nirvana as a person, if that’s even possible, you know, like I just I was at peace with myself in this country. I felt true happiness for the first time in four years.”

In terms of performance, Vice President Kamala Harris underperformed Biden’s 2020 campaign numbers in every single county in the country, including losing almost every swing state. Senior Montana Lopez-Brown describes her disappointment in the result and her worries about the future from Trump’s proposed policy implications. 

“Sort of disappointment. At the same time I’ve kind of expected it, but no one wants to live out their worst nightmare. But yeah, I just, I don’t know. I feel very disoriented about it,” Lopez-Brown said. “I mean, it’d be a miracle if it does turn around. But I lost hope.”

As of Nov. 11, Trump has republican majority control over the Senate with numbers 53-46; however, one seat in the Senate and which party has control over the House are yet to be called. With control over the Supreme Court and the Presidency, Trump has very high prospects in terms of passing policy.

Additionally, concerns are arising of the 22nd Amendment and possibility of Trump pursuing a third term based on the current political situation. Berg explains his thoughts on the matter, and then restates his happiness.

“That’s certainly a possibility. He’s older, though, like, assuming that he doesn’t cognitively decline, I could see it happening, legitimately. He’s able to get whatever he wants all the time,” Berg said. “This country is red right now, and it’s glorious. I mean, it’s a sad day for the Democrats, which means it’s a happy day for me.”

Riots and protests have erupted in response to Trump’s victory. Others, having supported neither candidate, have lost hope of being represented. Sophomore Cooper Schmidt originally supported RFK. Jr, but after RFK. Jr suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump, Schmidt was going to be disappointed by the election result either way.

“I want to see a third party win for once, but that will never happen. It’s all Democrats and Republicans…That’s betrayal, in a way, you know? Like you drop out of your own…party to go support someone else? You do you. But there were so many people that were counting on that guy, and it feels like he just dropped it all for pressure,” Schmidt said.

For junior Jax Loeffler, his biggest concern in wake of a Trump victory is the economically flawed tariff plan. If international manufacturers have to pay an additional price for their goods to arrive in the hands of U.S consumers, they will in turn raise the prices of the goods and services, leveling out any tax cut benefits for Americans. Loeffler details his concern and explains his trust in democracy.

“I’m more worried about Trump’s economic policy…sure, the government gets more money, but I don’t think American citizens will be happy once that comes into effect,” Leoffler said. “In 2020 after [Trump] lost, he accused them of cheating, but when he won this time, he just happened to think it was fair…At the end of the day, I think our democratic system is fair and equal, and whoever wins was supposed to be the winner.”

Due to the divisiveness of the political climate, many feel either heavily represented or not at all. Schmidt explains how he feels a lack of representation.

“I feel like Trump doesn’t care about anyone, as long as they’re a rich white man…He wants to take away women’s rights. That’s so not fair. Women are people too, you know?” Schmidt said. “He’s very, I think, misogynistic, and he doesn’t think before he says a lot of things, which I feel like the politicians do. I feel like none of them do, really, they’re all liars…I think politicians are only in it for the money, not the good of the country at this point…these are the lives of millions of people that you’re messing with for a couple dollars, like, where’s the line?”

