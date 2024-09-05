Deadpool and Wolverine: Dark Humor at its Finest

“Deadpool” is like everyone’s cool cousin they wish they had, who swears enough to anger every mouth-washing grandma in the world carrying soap in their hands. One might think: this is… refreshing? Oddly, it was. Or maybe not oddly. Maybe each viewer knew they would laugh and love the amazing Ryan Reynolds who looks suspiciously like Deadpool, even though we all know they’re almost the same. Just less filters.

The third film in the “Deadpool” trilogy so far, called “Deadpool and Wolverine,” aired on July 26. It’s hilarious because of the blatant originality and incongruous and crude humor, especially in a Marvel Studios film, where excited movie-goers across the nation have been recently complaining about a lack of proper character development within the company. This movie definitely put some credit back to the company name.

Many people who have watched the series would agree Reynolds is the perfect actor to portray Deadpool, and even throughout the third movie, Reynolds seems to be having so much fun, as if he’s being himself on camera. Good actors and actresses are everywhere, but those who are truly amazing are harder to find nowadays.

Beneath his witty remarks and perfectly timed shouts of obscenities, however, “Deadpool” is an emotionally complex character who has wanted to die and even attempted suicide, inviting philosophically inclined people to contemplate and possibly debate immortality through the lens of his life, and the absurdity of it. This is also a point of humor, the production and acting crew having wonderfully juxtaposed deep emotional and philosophical pondering with petty humor, as Deadpool wasn’t able to die, like Wolverine was.

It seems philosophy always tries to creep up on people when they expect to go on a “date night,” film, as Deadpool put it in one of the commercials for the movie, another upside of Reynolds’ character. He broke the “4th wall,” which is movie lingo for communicating directly to the audience. He suggested movie-goers should watch the explicit third movie as a date, and Wolverine also broke the “wall” in some scenes as well. This was phrased by fans because Deadpool has the power to talk to people through the screen, which doesn’t happen in some other movies no matter how much the audience might want the character to, including in the advertisements, where he offers advice or makes some offensive joke about Marvel. This power is especially effective when Deadpool says something culturally or historically accurate about movies or life, which is an irregular thing to say as a character in a movie, because it merges Reynolds more with Deadpool.

For example, the 20th Century Fox logo could be seen in the Void, a place at the End of Time, a place for disregarded or antiquated things when Deadpool and Wolverine were sent there by the Time Variance Authority. This satirical humor represents 20th Century Fox’s downfall and death in terms of fame, and it is one of many Easter eggs in the movie.

“Rest in peace, Fox,” Deadpool said.

For this reason among others, Deadpool has this feel to his movies differing from typical movies, it feels more like real life, bridging that gap between fantasy and reality. Less like some weird superhero movie and more like a once in a lifetime historical experience.

Yes. I enjoyed it a lot.

Wolverine. Who would forget the title? All of the people who instinctively called the movie “Deadpool 3? should be raising their hands. Played by Hugh Jackman, Wolverine was also hilarious in this movie as he seemed like the parent of a petulant child, Deadpool. Especially this one scene where they fought in a car: the morbid sequence of Deadpool being horribly disfigured and mutilated while he makes it a funny experience is something an innocent, happy-go-lucky camper can’t find anywhere else. Not to mention having to look up the word “cachinnation,” to describe accurately how a person in my theater was acting. It was raucous laughter, and in this movie, it was justified, though still slightly annoying.

Deadpool seemed almost jealous the way Jackman was getting so much attention in some scenes, such as when Jackman was shirtless and Deadpool wasn’t, while also being satisfied Wolverine had the spotlight. It was like a supportive and condescending homie pepping the other up. And then Wolverine would assert dominance. This dynamic and constantly shifting tide of friendship and annoyance and indifference was very entertaining. This added to the experience. Deadpool is one thing. But adding another character with crude and fun chemistry with Deadpool? Priceless. In fact, as of Sep. 4, “Deadpool and Wolverine” has made a total of $1.26 billion globally, and $96 million on the day of release, July 26.

In a movie with Ryan Reynolds, there’s always one person saying, “Why won’t Reynold’s stop talking?” However, in this movie the never-ending dialogue wasn’t too distracting, it was awesome. One joke after the next, and especially as a high schooler, the humor was top tier. The real message should’ve been, “Keep talking.”

Except then the scene with all of the Deadpools in the world played, including a female Deadpool, who was played by Blake Lively, Reynold’s wife, and “Nicepool,” which – guess – was played by Reynolds again, no surprise. Though something interesting happened. Nicepool wasn’t shot while he was carrying “Dogpool,” but then when Reynolds carried Nicepool across, he was shot fatally(like 40 times). This was a sad moment because Nicepool can’t regenerate. But Nicepool also broke the 4th wall. Flirtatiously! Deadpool immediately was mad, as he should be, and seemed jealous as well. Deadpool has these moments where his reactions to other characters are like what the audience would like to say in their hearts, and this just makes every moment more funny and makes the audience feel like they’re part of the experience. Not just watching, but being immersed and included.

Dogpool was uglier on screen than the first time I saw her in a commercial, despite my affection for dogs. You’re perfect the way you are! But what is that?

Played by Britain’s Ugliest Dog Contest Winner, Peggy, was a subject of mixed feelings. Personally, as a John Wick fan, it’s heartwarming how Dogpool remained unharmed, and rightfully so. Articles were even created to assure dog-loving (or specifically John Wick type of dog-loving) movie-goers Dogpool would come to no harm. Despite it being a very ugly dog, it holds a lot of respect miraculously (no offense to the British). Actually, it’s become famous.

Owner Holly Middleton told BBC news Peggy looked very “comfortable,” the entire time. Marvel Studios can be entrusted to tenderly care for all of the staff and actors, whether they have hands or paws.

Additionally, Deadpool’s apartment roommate, Blind Al, in conversations with Deadpool provides obtuse humor- always a good thing. Though the movie was focused on other characters and didn’t really give Blind Al much attention. The real “Deadpool: 3” better include Blind Al more.

In all, Deadpool and Wolverine had great chemistry and the movie was an ethereal experience. Not to mention the beginning scene with the beautiful NSYNC song, “Bye Bye Bye.” Blasted it the whole way back from the theater.