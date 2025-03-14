The online home of the Central Focus

Front and Central Ep 13: Roll With it!

Rolling the dice and talking about D&D and the Games Club at FHC
Ian Rashleigh, Podcast EditorMarch 14, 2025
The official new logo for the Front and Central podcast, created by Ian Rashleigh.

This week on FHC’s official podcast and comedically-themed talk show, the crew brings in senior Edward Wilson to talk about his experiences in Games Club, as well as a deep dive into the wonder of the world of Dungeons and Dragons (D&D), and even..a teaser for next week’s episode?!

