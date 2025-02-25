The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Guiding the Group

Sophie Rosser and Rachel BlanchardFebruary 25, 2025

With over 50 diverse clubs at FHC, keeping each one running smoothly can be difficult; however, a select group of high-achieving students chose to take on the job of being a leader within their clubs. In this video, people get to see the inside point of view of what it takes to be an officer. 



