With over 50 diverse clubs at FHC, keeping each one running smoothly can be difficult; however, a select group of high-achieving students chose to take on the job of being a leader within their clubs. In this video, people get to see the inside point of view of what it takes to be an officer.
Guiding the Group
Sophie Rosser and Rachel Blanchard • February 25, 2025
0
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal
Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.
More to Discover