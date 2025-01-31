Shakin’ It With Shakespeare

Gallery • 10 Photos Summer Suarez Copying the expression of his teacher, freshman Jack Christlieb contorts his face by frowning while speaking his line. For his first spring musical, Christlieb landed the role of a servant named Malvolio.

This year, for their spring musical, the Spotlight Players are putting on a twist of the iconic Shakespeare play “Twelfth Night.” To practice their Shakespearean skills, Mrs. Kimberly Harrison brought in teaching artist Hannah Baartman, an actor from “Shakespeare in the Park” to give advice in all things Shakespeare-related on Jan. 27. She presented a slideshow to the students, over many topics ranging from their movements to their delivery of their lines. One of the attendees, freshman Jack Christlieb, immensely enjoyed everything he learned during his time in the session.

“Well, it was like nothing I had ever experienced before. It opened my eyes to the world of theater, like all the different people that you see and the different ideas that people can bring to the table, and it helped me better understand the text, how to perform. And what my body was doing,” Christlieb said.

The students will be showing off their new skills when the show premieres on April 17, and they will continue to do so until the show closes on April 19.





