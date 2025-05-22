The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
FHCtoday.com
FHCtoday.com
Celebrating the Arts

Byline photo of Mallory Davie
Byline photo of Rachel Blanchard
Mallory Davie and Rachel BlanchardMay 22, 2025

Every spring, the National Art Honor Society, in collaboration with the other fine arts programs, hosts their annual Fine Arts Festival. Despite being a mark the year coming to a close, the festival is a year round project for some. Behind the scenes, NAHS members and officers dedicate much of their time and energy into the planning, preparation, and execution of the event. From the end of the festival through the start of the next one, there is no break from the festivities for NAHS.

