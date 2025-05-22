Every spring, the National Art Honor Society, in collaboration with the other fine arts programs, hosts their annual Fine Arts Festival. Despite being a mark the year coming to a close, the festival is a year round project for some. Behind the scenes, NAHS members and officers dedicate much of their time and energy into the planning, preparation, and execution of the event. From the end of the festival through the start of the next one, there is no break from the festivities for NAHS.
Celebrating the Arts
Mallory Davie and Rachel Blanchard • May 22, 2025
