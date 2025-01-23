Checkmate, One Move at a Time

It is a common misconception that you’re either good at chess or you’re not.

The FHC Chess Club, sponsored by math teacher Emily Harris, is the perfect group to play chess with in a supportive environment, as junior Shane Bourquin describes.

“You could have never played chess before — and that’d be perfectly fine for you to come,” Bourquin said. “We’d love to teach you.”

At first, chess can seem very daunting. However, within this mystical world of unique surprise, emotion, and merciless strategy, there are opportunities to meet new friends and find a passion, as junior Aiden Fraser describes.

“You won’t believe how many people I’ve met through playing chess,” Fraser said.

Fraser has played chess since the time he joined his elementary school Chess Club in Arkansas. Since then, he has played chess in three additional locations: Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, and then in Missouri when he joined the Chess Club at Hollenbeck Middle School his eighth grade year for in-person learning after learning virtual for two years. Throughout his numerous chess adventures, he created many friendships and found his passion for the alluring game.

“I will say that playing chess showed me my true friends. The best friend I’ve ever met in my life, his name is Jackson, he’s back in Oklahoma, unfortunately… We met through Chess Club. Those were the days,” Fraser recalls.

Harris chose to sponsor the club due to student demand and out of her own desire to play and like chess. Interestingly, the club this year is reaching new heights in terms of competition.

Competing under the United States Chess Federation (USCF), there are around eight tournaments each year held at various schools in Missouri. To sign up, show up for one of the weekly Tuesday meetings in Harris’ room 205 from 2:30 to 4 p.m., and get registered. It costs $9 to get rated for USCF, as the tournaments are rated, but otherwise the club is free. A rating is a number denoting proficiency of chess skill in relation to other players. Harris explains why one should compete.

“When you play basketball, do you want to participate in the games, or do you just want to practice all the time? What’s more fun? Playing the games! So the tournaments are like the game for basketball,” Harris said.

Despite the competitive nature of chess, the Chess Club has a unique community. They even created a shirt, and during practice games, other members spectate.

“There’s people who are always talking, making jokes or whatever,” Bourquin said. “And it’s a lot of fun, there’s a bunch of chatter and stuff, where we look at each other’s games, we’re just watching each other play.”

Fraser describes the Chess Club atmosphere as very relaxing and inviting.

“It’s super relaxed. Everybody there pretty much knows each other and our only purpose is to have fun and also improve our skills in chess,” Fraser said. “[People should join] if they want to meet new people. Because chess is all about strategy, you need to know how to play… to outsmart your opponent; you need a plan. If you are interested in any of those things, then you should definitely join Chess Club.”

Bourquin, an avid logic enthusiast and enjoyer of the Chess Club, is part of an ongoing chess game in Harris’ classroom between 5th hour AP Calculus BC and 7th hour AP Statistics — a game that has been going on for more than three months. In fact, 45 moves have been completed as of Jan. 21, each class moving once per day.

“Well, it’s been fun just because after melting my brain with [Calculus]… this is kind of how I relax. So this is a little fun thing I do at the end of every class, even though I’m absolutely losing,” Bourquin said.

Bourquin is the main player of 5th hour and estimates the game will continue on between the two classes for at least a few more weeks. Bourquin describes his love for chess.

“I really enjoy being able to logically think of solutions to problems, even if it’s not clear at first. I love when I’m able to find a solution. That’s very difficult, but it ended up being the right move and that just makes me really happy,” Bourquin said. “I feel pretty proud of myself, because I’m happy with that.”

Currently, chess is labeled as an emerging sport, meaning Harris is not being paid for sponsoring the club. USCF Chess meets all of MSHSAA’s standards for being a sport. If chess were a sport, Harris would receive a stipend from the state.

“If ESports is a sport, why not chess?” Harris said. “Hopefully it will be [a sport] soon. I don’t know if that’s based on you needing enough interest. I don’t know what they’re wanting to require.”

This year, Harris found the balance between leading the club and letting it be student-run. Harris supports the club and manages tournaments and will teach beginners, at first letting them win. The more experienced players just grab boards and start playing, and then they leave. Harris describes why she lets beginners win for their first game.

“So yes, I let them win, and they know it. If I beat them, they’ll be like, ‘What? Why do I lose?’ But if I make sure that they win, they will understand what it is to win and then to lose,” Harris said.

Next year, Harris plans for the club to attend chess tournaments virtually, eliminating traveling and allowing members to meet at FHC for a more comfortable and at-home competition experience.

“You don’t have to be super talented at chess to be part of the Chess Club. You just have to enjoy playing chess,” Harris said.