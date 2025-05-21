The online home of the Central Focus

Culture vs Everything

Byline photo of Amelia Raziq
Byline photo of Izzy Dunlap
Amelia Raziq and Izzy DunlapMay 21, 2025

The boys baseball team has a saying of ‘SUAVE’. Everyone on the team has a different meaning of the word, whether it means to stay loose, keep calm, or play clean. The team focuses on playing intensely, keeping the energy up but most importantly maintaining culture.  

