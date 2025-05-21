The boys baseball team has a saying of ‘SUAVE’. Everyone on the team has a different meaning of the word, whether it means to stay loose, keep calm, or play clean. The team focuses on playing intensely, keeping the energy up but most importantly maintaining culture.
Culture vs Everything
Amelia Raziq and Izzy Dunlap • May 21, 2025
