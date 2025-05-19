Solidarity Under the Spotlight

A big part of entering highschool is finding the clique that you resonate with. For a handful of students, theater has been a community they have found a lot of their closest friends. With spaces for the fashionable, artistic and expressive, the theatre department welcomes many talented students to find a passion for the preformative arts. The stressful and creative environment of theater, one that many Spotlight Players call a ‘home away from home’, comes with the opportunity for people to grow closer, console each other in stressful times, and help each other evolve their talent throughout high school.