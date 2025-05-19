The online home of the Central Focus

The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

Solidarity Under the Spotlight

Byline photo of Kamryn Twitty
Kamryn Twitty and Addison YeatonMay 19, 2025

A big part of entering highschool is finding the clique that you resonate with. For a handful of students, theater has been a community they have found a lot of their closest friends. With spaces for the fashionable, artistic and expressive, the theatre department welcomes many talented students to find a passion for the preformative arts. The stressful and creative environment of theater, one that many Spotlight Players call a ‘home away from home’, comes with the opportunity for people to grow closer, console each other in stressful times, and help each other evolve their talent throughout high school.

