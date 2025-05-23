For many students who look for connections outside of your typical sports team, the Esports team provides a community where people can have fun while learning how to be better at their chosen video game. A majority of the team is made up of seniors, who recall their journey of joining the team during their high school years.
Esports Seniors Moving On
Olivia Carleton and Caleb Herschberger • May 23, 2025
