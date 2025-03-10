Sarah Oelke

What encouraged you to run for the school board?

I have ten years of hands-on experience working directly with students, administration, parents, and our community. I have no intention of leaving the classroom — instead, I want to bring my firsthand knowledge and perspective to the Board of Education to ensure decisions are made with everyone in mind.

As a current teacher, I understand that public education is the foundation of a strong community. I’m deeply committed to making sure our district prioritizes students over politics. Over the past few years, I’ve watched the challenges our schools have faced, and I knew I needed to step up and be part of the solution. Our students of today are different from yesterday, our board needs to understand their needs — I can be that voice because I am currently in the classroom.

My focus is clear: Refocus our schools on academic excellence, strengthen community connections, and collaborate with the superintendent on a strategic vision that drives student success. Our schools should be preparing students for their futures — free from political distractions — and I will work to advocate for policies that put students first while ensuring taxpayer dollars are used responsibly and effectively.



What do you think is FHSD’s biggest strength? Flaw? Explain your answer.

FHSD’s greatest strength lies in our students — they are the heart of our community and deserve the highest quality education we can provide. Supporting them are our dedicated teachers, highly trained and certified educational professionals who deliver a world-class foundational experience. They are the backbone of our district, fostering both academic excellence and a sense of community.

However, our biggest challenge is morale & our current reputation. Divisive rhetoric, negative public perception, and certain policies have created unnecessary barriers to effective learning and collaboration. These factors have not only fragmented our community but have also hindered our ability to move forward and fully support our students’ success.



What is a problem you see in our district, and how do you intend to target it?

Recent research from our superintendent search firm has highlighted a concerning issue in our district — a lack of morale within our community. Unfortunately, some Board of Education members have made negative public remarks about our teachers, students, and parents, which I’ve witnessed firsthand. It is disheartening — and frankly, unacceptable — to see such public discourse that undermines the very people we should be supporting.

Our priority must be education, not politics. The polarization we see in national headlines has no place in our schools. To move forward, we need to re-establish a sense of unity by focusing on our shared values and collective goals. Rebuilding trust requires open, two-way communication with all stakeholders — teachers, students, families, and community members. We must create spaces where feedback is welcomed without fear of repercussion and ensure transparency in decision-making.

Above all, our focus should remain on student achievement and high-quality instruction. As a leader, I plan to set a positive example — one rooted in respect, collaboration, and a steadfast commitment to what matters most: providing the best possible education for every student in our district.



How do you intend to be more inclusive for low-income families?

I am committed to advocating for policies that ensure every student has access to the resources they need to succeed, regardless of their financial situation. This means expanding meal assistance programs so no child goes hungry at school and ensuring access to essential school supplies and technology whenever possible.

I also believe in strengthening partnerships with community organizations, such as St. Charles libraries and county services, to provide additional support like tutoring, after-school programs, and mental health resources. To promote equity in extracurricular activities, I would push for extracurricular scholarships and work to reduce or eliminate unnecessary fees, ensuring all students can participate in sports, clubs, and academic programs without financial barriers.

Transportation is another key issue — I would explore options to improve reliable transportation for all students, so they have access not only to school but also to after-school activities and events.

Lastly, fostering a culture of inclusion means consistently reviewing programs, field trips, clubs, and activities to identify and remove hidden costs. I would also encourage staff to speak up and connect families with resources when they see a student struggling, creating a supportive network that uplifts everyone. PTOs can be engaged to offer scholarships and financial support as well.

By taking these steps, we can build a district where every child, regardless of income, feels supported and has the tools they need to thrive.

Considering a bill recently filed by area state senator Adam Schnelting, who represents parts of Francis Howell School District, on the topic of defining sex, will you encourage the district to pursue bathroom policies should the bill become law in Missouri? Please explain your answer.

My top priority will always be the well-being of our students. If this bill becomes law, the district will be required to comply with state mandates, though the specifics of how that would look remain unclear at this time. I have a lot more questions than we have answers for.

Regardless of any legislative changes, my focus will be on ensuring that all students feel safe, supported, and respected in their learning environment. It is crucial that we approach any policy adjustments thoughtfully and collaboratively — engaging parents, educators, legal experts, and students to create solutions that both align with the law and address the concerns of our community.

Open communication and transparency will be key. I firmly believe that any changes must be implemented in a way that prioritizes student well-being, fosters inclusivity, and keeps our schools focused on academic excellence without unnecessary distraction.



What will you do to ensure financial responsibility in the school district? Please explain your answer.

I am committed to ensuring that FHSD operates with financial integrity by prioritizing student success while being responsible stewards of public funds. This means advocating for regular audits and financial reviews to guarantee taxpayer dollars are spent efficiently and effectively.

My focus will be on directing funding toward classrooms and teacher development, ensuring resources directly support student learning. I strongly believe in transparent budgeting — making financial reports easily accessible to the public and encouraging community input on spending decisions. Building trust starts with openness, and our community deserves to know how their tax dollars are being used.

Additionally, I do support identifying and eliminating potentially wasteful spending, ensuring every dollar goes toward programs and initiatives that enhance student achievement. I also encourage seeking alternative funding sources — such as grants and community partnerships — to supplement district resources without placing additional burdens on taxpayers. I have experience in grant writing and I am eager to offer help in this arena.

As a taxpayer in the district, I approach financial decisions with a critical eye. I ask thoughtful questions and conduct thorough research on vendors and contracts before making commitments, ensuring that every investment aligns with the district’s goals and values.

How will you help our district retain teachers? Please explain your answer.

As a teacher myself, this is near and dear to my heart. I wholeheartedly believe that supporting teachers effectively is crucial for fostering a thriving educational environment and retaining quality educators. As a school board member, I would advocate for the following strategies:

Teachers have been told for years to try to have a work-life balance — but they aren’t hearing that same level of encouragement from the current Board of Education. In fact, in a recent board meeting, the board was asking teachers to work an additional day in the school year (mid-year adjustment). We can do better to support them. We could be working on implementing policies that offer more flexible scheduling, job sharing, part-time options and take a much deeper look at our scheduling practices to ensure they are getting opportunities to have breaks throughout the day and adequate plan periods. We can work to reduce administrative burdens and provide mental health resources. Such measures can help teachers manage their responsibilities and prevent burnout.

Professional development is another cornerstone of teacher retention. I’m committed to supporting ongoing learning opportunities that empower educators with new skills and innovative teaching strategies. This not only enhances classroom instruction but also boosts job satisfaction and career growth.

Just as importantly, we need to foster open communication between teachers and administrators. Low morale is a real issue in our district, and many teachers feel unheard. I want to create a culture where feedback is welcomed and teachers feel comfortable voicing their concerns — because when teachers feel supported, they stay.

I am still questioning the concept of competitive compensation; however, I fully support offering stipends, additional hourly pay, and scholarships for teachers who go above and beyond their contractual duties. Recognizing their hard work sends a powerful message that their extra efforts do not go unnoticed.

We can continue to leverage programs that acknowledge and reward teachers’ hard work and accomplishments. Recognition fosters a positive school culture and motivates educators to continue excelling.

At the end of the day, teacher retention starts with respect — respect for their time, their expertise, and their dedication. When we support our teachers, we strengthen our schools.

What is your stance on diversity, equity and inclusion within the district and how do you plan to address it?

Ultimately, school should be an environment where students feel safe, valued and respected. This includes fostering a climate of belonging, promoting mental health and wellness programs, and supporting diverse student groups. When students feel seen and supported, they are better able to learn and thrive.

School boards are responsible for creating and oversight of policies that protect ALL students from bullying, harassment and discrimination. This includes developing comprehensive bullying prevention and intervention plans that explicitly address the needs of vulnerable groups.

The policies that we write and revise must reflect the needs of our community and support the strategic vision of the district. I believe in the mission statement of the Francis Howell School District. I support ALL (and I mean ALL) of our students.

Our board, administration, and teachers must receive training on issues related to LGBTQIA+ students, homelessness, neurodiversity, and cultural competency in order to serve the needs of all students. Understanding these experiences allows us to provide targeted support and create an inclusive learning environment. We must also allocate resources to support services to help these students’ academic and emotional needs. Curriculum should reflect diverse perspectives and experiences so that every student can see themselves in what they learn — while also broadening their understanding of the world around them.

Finally, community engagement is key. The board has a responsibility to create open channels of communication with families and community members, ensuring their voices are heard in the decision-making process. But it doesn’t stop there — we must hold ourselves accountable by regularly assessing the school climate and measuring the effectiveness of our policies with input from both staff and students.

At the heart of all this is a simple truth: every student deserves to feel safe, supported, and inspired to succeed. I’m committed to making sure our district lives up to that promise.



What will you do to make sure there is clear communication, transparency and accountability with decisions made by the district?

Clear communication and community engagement are my top priorities. As a school board member, I will actively listen to teachers, students, families, and community members to better understand their values, concerns and hopes for our district. Open dialogue is the foundation for trust, and I’m committed to fostering that connection.

Our community not only deserves to know what decisions are being made but also the reasoning behind them. Transparency means providing clear, timely updates and ensuring that information is easily accessible and free from unnecessary jargon. Regular communication — through board meetings, public forums, and digital platforms — can prevent misunderstandings and help rebuild a culture of trust.

I plan to be actively involved in district committees to gain firsthand insights into the needs of our students, staff, and community. This presence will allow me to make informed decisions and advocate for solutions rooted in real experiences — not assumptions.

I recognize that misinformation and miscommunication have created unnecessary division. Rebuilding bridges requires being present, being vocal, and, most importantly, being accountable. That means not only sharing decisions but also welcoming feedback, answering tough questions, and acknowledging when we need to do better.

Ultimately, accountability starts with accessibility. By strengthening communication and fostering transparency, we can work together to build a district grounded in trust and collaboration.

If you could be in any movie what movie would you be in? Please explain your answer.

This is going to change almost every time I get asked this question. But, for today, if I could be in any movie, it would be “Dead Poets Society.” As a teacher, that film resonates deeply with me because it highlights the profound impact educators can have on their students — inspiring them to think critically, embrace their individuality, and find their own voices. I strive to create that same sense of curiosity and confidence in my own classroom. Being part of a story that celebrates the power of education, creativity, and human connection would be incredibly meaningful. Plus, it’s a reminder that teaching isn’t just about lessons — it’s about lighting a fire within students and helping them see their potential.





