Last-Minute Luck

Gallery • 10 Photos Addison Yeaton Sophomore Taylei Sesson stands with seniors Margaret Meyer, Laundry Harris, and Mary Coleman as they honor the flag before their game begins. Before every game, both teams line up and cover their hearts with their hands as the national anthem is played through the speakers.

In an unexpected turn of events, the girls softball team made a last-minute win against Liberty High School on Sept. 26, winning 4-3. Sophomore Gretchen Callison hit the winning ball, scoring three runs for the team. Callison focuses hard when she is up to bat and thinks about her teammates before she swings.

“I was just trying to do something for the team, because I feel like we just needed that. It’s just a good feeling,” said Callison.

The next game will be held Thursday, Oct. 3 against Howell at 4:15pm on Howell’s field.