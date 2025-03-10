Ashley Sturm

What encouraged you to run for the school board?

I grew up in Ocean Springs, Miss., where a strong public school education gave me the foundation to become the first in my family to attend a traditional four-year college. That experience shaped my belief in the power of education to change lives. I want to make sure every student in Francis Howell gets that same opportunity — one where effort, character, and merit determine success. Schools exist to educate, and my goal is to keep the focus exactly where it belongs: giving kids the knowledge and skills they need to succeed.

What do you think is FHSD’s biggest strength? Flaw? Explain your answer.

FHSD’s biggest strength is its dedicated educators and staff. They work hard every day to provide a great education for students, and that commitment is what makes this district strong. But it’s also the broader community — parents, local businesses, and residents — who invest in our schools and value education. That collective support helps ensure FHSD remains a place where students can succeed.

As for its biggest challenge? The district’s history of financial missteps is well-known in the community. Several large public mistakes eroded trust in how taxpayer dollars were being managed. Whether it was overspending, poor planning, or lack of transparency, the impact was felt across the district.

The good news is that FHSD has been moving in the right direction over the past few years. But earning trust back takes time. It’s not enough to say things are improving — there has to be continued transparency, accountability, and a clear commitment to responsible financial decisions. That’s where my focus will be: ensuring that every dollar is used wisely and that the district stays on the path of responsible financial management.

What is a problem you see in our district, and how do you intend to target it?

Instead of looking at a problem, I see an opportunity — an opportunity to strengthen our district as we transition to new leadership. With a new superintendent soon joining FHSD, we have a chance to build on our successes, improve where needed, and create a clear path forward.

Change can be challenging, but it also creates space for fresh ideas and stronger collaboration. By setting clear priorities and working together as a district, we can ensure a smooth transition that maintains stability, enhances programs, and keeps the focus on student success.

Continuity and strong leadership will be key. This is an opportunity to reinforce what makes our schools great while making thoughtful improvements that benefit students, teachers, and families for years to come.

How do you intend to be more inclusive for low-income families?

A strong school district makes sure that every student has access to the resources they need to succeed, regardless of their financial situation. FHSD already provides important support, including meal programs and student services, and it’s critical that these programs remain strong and accessible to the families who need them.

That means regularly evaluating how well these resources are working, identifying any gaps, and ensuring that families know what’s available. Support only works if people can access it easily. I believe no student should fall through the cracks — whether that’s in the classroom, in extracurricular activities, or in the basic needs that allow kids to focus on learning.

At the end of the day, a great education should be within reach for every student in Francis Howell, no matter their background. My focus will always be on a district that provides opportunities for all students to succeed.

Considering a bill recently filed by area state senator Adam Schnelting, who represents parts of Francis Howell School District, on the topic of defining sex, will you encourage the district to pursue bathroom policies should the bill become law in Missouri? Please explain your answer.

If this bill becomes law, FHSD will follow all legal requirements. As a board member, my role is to ensure that any policies the district implements are legally sound, clearly defined, and effectively enforced.

The district’s legal team will review the law, any relevant court rulings, and federal guidelines to determine the best path forward. Above all, policies must align with the law while prioritizing student safety, security, and well-being. Until then, my focus remains on making sure any policy changes are handled responsibly and with the best interests of students and families in mind.

What will you do to ensure financial responsibility in the school district? Please explain your answer.

Financial responsibility means keeping the focus on students and teachers while ensuring taxpayer dollars are used wisely. FHSD has made progress in improving financial transparency, but overspending and poor planning in the past have damaged community trust. The district needs to continue proving that financial decisions are responsible, sustainable, and focused on improving education.

That means prioritizing classroom resources, competitive teacher pay, and academic programs that directly impact student success. It also means taking a long-term approach to budgeting to ensure stability and continued investment in the district’s future.

At the end of the day, financial responsibility is about making smart, strategic decisions that keep FHSD strong and focused on student achievement.

How will you help our district retain teachers? Please explain your answer.

Retaining great teachers requires competitive pay, strong support, and opportunities for growth. FHSD is already ahead of the curve — with a one-year retention rate of 86.7% and a three-year retention rate of 75% — both higher than the Missouri state averages of 79.7% and 64.2%, respectively. FHSD outperforms Fort Zumwalt, St. Charles, and Wentzville in three-year retention and beats all but Wentzville in one-year retention, where Wentzville slightly leads at 87%.

The focus now should be on keeping that momentum and ensuring teachers see a long-term future here. That means:

Competitive pay so teachers don’t feel pressure to leave for higher salaries elsewhere.

Strong classroom support to make certain teachers have the tools and resources they need to focus on students.

Professional development that helps teachers continue growing in their careers, just like in any other field.

Teaching is a demanding profession that requires dedication, expertise, and long-term commitment. FHSD is leading the way in retention, and I’ll work to ensure it remains a district where great teachers want to stay.

What is your stance on diversity, equity, and inclusion within the district and how do you plan to address it?

Francis Howell’s focus should always be on providing every student with a strong education and ensuring opportunity is based on effort, character, and merit. No one should be judged by their race, background, or beliefs — only by their actions, their work, and their integrity.

The district does not have DEI positions or programs, which means we are not facing the legal and funding challenges that have come up in other places. That allows us to stay focused on academic excellence and student success.

If concerns about fairness arise, they should be addressed directly and thoughtfully, ensuring all students are treated with respect and have access to the resources they need to succeed. My priority is to keep Francis Howell a place where students are challenged, teachers are supported, and high standards remain the expectation for everyone.

What will you do to make sure there is clear communication, transparency, and accountability with decisions made by the district?

Parents, teachers, and taxpayers deserve to know how decisions are made and where their money is going. Transparency builds trust, and that starts with clear, accessible communication from the district.



With a long career in communications, I understand the importance of making information clear, accessible, and easy to find. My background has given me experience in breaking down complex topics, ensuring information reaches the right audience, and helping organizations communicate effectively. That experience will be valuable in supporting policies that keep FHSD transparent, accountable, and engaged with the community.

To maintain and strengthen these efforts, I will support:

Making information easy to access — Financial reports, policies, and board decisions continue to be presented in a way that the community can easily understand.

Open lines of communication — Parents and teachers continue to have direct, straightforward ways to ask questions and get real answers.

Accountability in decision-making — Every major decision should have a clear rationale backed by data.

FHSD has made progress in transparency, but there is always room to improve how information is shared and explained. My focus will be on ensuring that families, educators, and taxpayers never feel left in the dark when it comes to the district’s decisions.

If you could be in any movie, what movie would you be in? Please explain your answer.

“Top Gun: Maverick.” Because let’s be honest — I’m way too short and don’t have 20/20 vision, so the chances of me ever flying a F/A-18 Super Hornet in real life are exactly zero. But in the movies? No problem. Strap me in, cue the “Danger Zone” soundtrack, and let’s go.