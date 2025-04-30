The online home of the Central Focus

Categories:

Thought for Food

Talking about the best fast food places
Addison Yeaton, Staff PhotographerApril 30, 2025
An image including french fries, pizza, and a hamburger. These three foods are generally the most popular forms of fast food.

Join two food appreciators and seniors, Addison Yeaton and Kamryn Twitty, as they discuss their top 5 favorite fast food franchises.

