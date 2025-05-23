Senior Night Strikeout

Gallery • 10 Photos Audrey Webb While walking down the line of coaches to shake everyone's hand, senior Ethan LeFlore hugs his coach. LeFlore then went on to shake everyone else's hand, and he then received his award for senior night.

As the boys varsity baseball team has their senior night game, their regular season begins to come to a close. Although the boys haven’t won every game, they have formed close bonds with each other and will be sad to see the season end. The boys lost this game to Fort Zumwalt East with a score of 7-5, but still enjoyed playing and having their senior night. Senior Tanner Delcourt talks about the bittersweet feeling as the end of the season nears.

“I am definitely excited to move on to the next level, but I am also going to miss high school baseball and all the friends I have made along the way,” Delcourt said.

Today, the team will face Howell at 4:30 at the baseball field in the district semifinals. If the boys come out on top in this game, they will move on to the next round and play again Saturday, May 24. Regardless of what the outcome is, the boys have thoroughly enjoyed the season and the people they have spent it with.