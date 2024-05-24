Spiking to New Heights

Gallery • 9 Photos Amelia Raziq The varsity boys volleyball team comes together on the court to celebrate after a successful block in the finals match. Lafayette had many players over six feet so blocking was difficult.

The varsity boys volleyball team placed second after a loss against Lafayette(Wildwood) in the state championship finals with a final match score of 3-0 on May 22 played on a Maryville University court. The team achieved an astounding total season win record of 33-4, breaking their previous record.

Each set was scored respectively: 25-16, 25-18, 25-11. Although the team was disappointed after the loss, overall the team’s performance across the season put a spotlight on their strong teamwork and intense hard work and preparation. Head Coach Steven Le said the whole program did a great job.

“Coaches and referees from other teams have talked to me all year about how they love watching our team play and the effort that they give forth and we talk about all the time that effort is a really big piece,” Coach Le said. “Whatever it is, they have to make sure that they have the effort.”

The team’s last match against Vianney on May 21 was late at night, and Coach Le describes how this affected their performance in the finals.

“It’s a totally successful season. As for the match last night, I know the players felt they could play better but it was a really tough turnaround to play the really good Vianney team and expend that much energy and stuff and you know, I got home at 10 that night. To turn around and have to do finals and play a two p.m. match, I think that was difficult for them,” Coach Le said.

Junior Chase Williams had 26 total assists(A) after his numerous setting and preparation for spikes to his teammates. As the setter who played the entire game, he constantly was keeping morale up within the team. Williams and sophomore Braden Harton, who plays the libero position, have been playing together longer than the rest of the team, since third grade. Williams describes good teamwork as a flow, and whichever team has a better flow ends up winning.

“Every single action results in a point for one or the other teams. So in volleyball, keeping your entire team up and keeping your team happy, it’s crucial because every single play counts. If we’re all emotionally on the same page, then we typically end up connecting better on the court as well,” Williams said. “So I’d say our flow is … it’s original. It’s definitely a unique thing because we’re atypical players. So we have to do an atypical setup to keep us on the same page.”

Additionally, the varsity boys all bleached their hair this year, continuing a tradition. Williams said this helped connect the team even more.

“At the end of the day, we want to be one person, as a team. We want to be a system and we all want to work together. And I guess that works by looking alike,” Williams said.

Coach Le said making it to the finals is the first step. Once a team makes it to the finals, within the upcoming years they are more likely to win the finals.

“I’ve had teams that we had to go to the finals in 2009, 2010, lose, and then we won in 2012. So I think there’s got to be a learning process of getting there and then [seeing] what it’s like. It’s always easier once you’ve been there,” Coach Le said. “I think the kids that aren’t seniors that are graduating had very good role models from the seniors.”

Regarding the May 22 finals match, despite Lafayette’s lead throughout each of the sets, the team had strong moments, especially when they spiked the ball like lightning over the net resulting in a kill(K) due to careful and coordinated teamwork. Senior Jackson Campbell had 12 kills while sophomore Jason Campbell had 10 kills. Both Jackson and Jason had a successful ace(SA). However, the team was trailing in points each set, and the team kept boosting each other’s morale, and Williams was a large part of that.

“Eventually you realize that morale and the emotions you have on the core are such a necessary aspect that you’ve figured yourself out, next step is helping everyone else figure themselves out. And so I do my best to try and step into that position of keeping everyone up because I feel I’m capable of controlling my emotions in general, but sometimes it’s more difficult for others and it’s not just a maturity aspect but an experience thing and I’m fully aware of that so I try to keep everyone up,” Williams said.

Throughout the season and beyond, Coach Le said teamwork is one of the team’s strengths.

“One of our biggest things is being able to pass well and stay in systems so that other teams don’t know who we’re setting and making it easier for us. That’s a team effort thing,” Coach Le said. “The team really knows how each other player plays and they work really well together. They’re definitely I feel better as a team than their individual parts.”