5 high school students, Raina Straughter, Shaun Matz, Mallory Davie, Jackson Koziatek, and Makenzie Solis, talk about balancing high school and personal relationships. In this podcast they all talk about their experiences with balancing relationships, jobs and more all while being full time students. Different perspectives are represented in this podcast by soon to be graduating seniors and juniors.
High School Is Not a Musical: Finding Balance
