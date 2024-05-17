The online home of the Central Focus

The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

The Spartan’s Senior Awards Night

Caroline Kraft, Social Media EditorMay 17, 2024

 

Counselor Trevor Wolfe reads out the different awards and plans for the evening after each senior is called out and seated.

The annual Senior Awards ceremony is a time for faculty to gather and commemorate a special group of hardworking seniors for their dedication to academic excellence throughout the years. The ceremony was held on May 9 in the Francis Howell Central Auditorium and was open to any family and friends of the selected seniors. Next year’s departmental award winners were chosen that night as well. Only a handful of seniors who went above and beyond in their own way received the honor of special departmental chords and a plaque in the main hallway. Among the selected was senior Palladium Liang, who was chosen by the science department; his passion for science has become an important part of his life.

“I just love how you can reason your way through problems by using the basic concepts,” Liang said, “a huge part of science is understanding the foundational knowledge so that you can build off of that to work through more complex problems.”

With graduation on the horizon, the seniors are wrapping up their high school careers and preparing to move on with the next stage in their lives. Senior Sunrise, a time for all seniors to enjoy their last day as a highschooler by beginning their day bright and early, will be held on the Spartan football field on May 21.

