Persistent Positivity

Byline photo of Kendyl Lay
Kendyl Lay, Staff Photographer April 30, 2024
Senior Sophie Shore closes in on her opponent to prevent a goal.

On April 3, the girls lacrosse team hosted and took on O’fallon Township from Illinois. It was a cold and rainy day to play, but the lacrosse team tends to keep positive outlooks during tough games. Even though they ended up falling short, senior Sam Dobbins explains how the team works together to keep their heads up. 

“If even one person has their head down or has their mind out of the game, it affects everyone else too. So keeping everyone on the same page mentally and emotionally is super important,” Dobbins said. “Everyone on the team is family so if one of us is upset, they need to be supported.”

The team utilizes their close bond to excel on the field. The girls have their final home game against Francis Howell North on May 1 before districts begin.
