Helping Hands in Honduras

Gallery • 12 Photos Sophia Allen Fluoride was applied to every kid's teeth towards the end of each day’s work by the dental staff. This little girl is shown being given some.

Washington Overseas medical, dental, and women’s health mission recently took on helping Honduras visiting several rural towns in Omoa Cotes. Within the week trip, April 20- 27, the group helped 2,520 patients. One member of the group, pediatric physician Dr Jerry Allen completed his 22nd and final trip down to Honduras with this organization to provide care one last time.

When questioned why he goes on these trips he responds, “I just feel the need to give back. I’ve been so blessed in my medical career and family. It’s my way of helping other people with what I do.”

The future consists of preparing for the next trip and following up with patients that require further serious care. Fundraising and planning begins right away to ensure help can be sent once again.



